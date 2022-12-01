Read full article on original website
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Passes 1 Billion Hours Viewed on Netflix
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story just keeps getting bigger on Netflix. After dominating the streamer's charts since its release, the series has passed another milestone, reaching a staggering 1 billion hours viewed. It now sits as one of three series in the streamer's history to surpass that mark within 60 days, joining global juggernaut Squid Game and Stranger Things 4.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Set Images and Behind the Scenes Stories in New Video
Netflix shared a light-hearted video of the cast of Wednesday’having fun together even when the cameras stopped recording. It has just been two weeks since Wednesday started streaming and viewers can’t get enough of Tim Burton’s take on the only daughter of the Addams Family. With 341.2 million hours of views in its first week, the show has dethroned Stranger Things to hold the record for most viewership of an English-language series in a week. This has propelled gen-z scream queen Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, and the series' cast into the spotlight.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Backstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 With Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Youre
iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...
From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time
The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.
‘The Voice’s Morgan Myles Raves Over Coach Camila Cabello: She’s ‘Constantly Texting Me’ (Exclusive)
Morgan Myles is still in the running to become the next champion of The Voice. Team Camila’s sole competitor is one of the top talents of season 22. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Morgan about what it’s been like working with Camila Cabello as a coach. “Camila is so...
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Every ‘Ice Age’ Movie, Ranked From Chilly To Ice-Cap Melting
Twenty years ago, Ice Age hit cinemas for young viewers to enjoy a break from Disney and Pixar’s dynamic animation creations. Following the Paleolithic journey of the ice age coming undone, viewers have watched as loner Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano), outcast Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and slick Diego the Sabertooth Tiger (Dennis Leary) as they traverse through adventures together, creating a one-of-a-kind journey in their one-of-a-kind herd. Becoming a top-grossing franchise over twenty years, particularly in the animated realm against popular contenders such as Despicable Me and Shrek, showcases the recognition that Ice Age deserves.
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Highlights the Royals’ High Profile Love Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story is one that needs to be told. Under the duo’s Netflix deal a two-part documentary, Harry & Meghan, is going to hit the small screen soon and the streamer announced the release date today on Twitter along with a new trailer. The Sussexes' departure from the Royal family has been very public and garnered a lot of chatter around the world. However, no details of the event ever came out from the couple’s end. The new feature will mark the first time they will publicly address their side of the story.
How the MCU's Phase 4 Explores Themes of Loss and Grief
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly Marvel's biggest phase yet, but it's also quite possibly the most controversial. In the past few years, we've seen some of the highest highs to come out of the MCU and some of its lowest lows, the latter of which being particularly amplified by this being the first phase of movies to directly follow Avengers: Endgame (2019). With one of the biggest cinematic conclusions of all time, of course, a higher standard was bound to be applied to the films that follow, and one of the biggest widespread criticisms of Phase 4 is the apparent lack of an overarching plan to rival the previous saga's quest for the Infinity Stones. It's fair to say that the Multiverse saga has yet to bring its next overarching plot to fruition (though the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is just around the corner), but the more standalone stories certainly have a major thematic component in common: grief.
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'Visions': 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked
From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear. The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the...
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Gag Reel Brings More Humor to a Nerve-Wrecking Series Finale [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the gag reel of Season 6 of Better Call Saul. The series is coming to Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, December 6, and the gag reel is just one of the many extra treats included on the disc release of the brilliant Breaking Bad spinoff. Better Call...
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Poster Shows Heroes Preparing to Defeat an Empire
Netflix is building anticipation for its next fantasy series. During this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Saō Paulo, Brazil, various information about upcoming movies and television shows was revealed, including Avatar: The Way of Water never-before-seen footage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, among other multiple exciting projects. For fans of The Witcher, a new trailer for the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was also revealed. Alongside the trailer, a new poster, which featured Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and other main cast members, was released.
