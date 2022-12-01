ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com

Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington

Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Secret Chicago

Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination Tree Lights’ Has Been Named The Best Light Display In The Midwest

Morton Arboretum’s annual holiday show is gaining widespread attention after it was named one of the must-see Christmas lights displays in the Midwest. The Illumination show ranks on U.S. News and World Report’s new list, calling out its expansive light displays covering the 50-acre location.  The festive light show is known for its bright and impressive exhibits, featuring collaborative large displays of color and light. There’s also the sound element, as the Arboretum incorporates gorgeous musical references throughout the scene, creating an immersive experience all around. The spectacular show follows a path about a mile long, with snacks and refreshments available to enjoy in a tented-off area following the display.  The light show is in the suburbs, though it is worth the trip over to Lisle, IL, clocking in at just under a 30-minute drive from the city. This year, the shows run from  Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, with six incredible new displays, like an interactive Shadow Play exhibit that’s been added to the lineup. They’ve also gone about revitalizing beloved favorites like the reimagined Meadow Lake Magic and the grand finale.  Grab tickets here. 
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season

Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CBS Chicago

Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He  was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
