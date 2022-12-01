Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Illinois Raising Cane’s Decorates Their Restaurant Just Like Clark Griswold’s House in ‘Christmas Vacation’
“That’s the gift that keeps on givin’, Clark.”. We all know and love National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation as one of the most hilarious and most quotable Christmas movies of all time. Chevy Chase absolutely killed it with this 1989 classic, and it’s definitely on my “Mount Rushmore” of...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
fox32chicago.com
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men’ on the holiday magic of their smash hit movie
“Three Wise Men and A Baby” debuted last month on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. And it’s the most watched cable TV movie in all of 2022. The stars of the film, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination Tree Lights’ Has Been Named The Best Light Display In The Midwest
Morton Arboretum’s annual holiday show is gaining widespread attention after it was named one of the must-see Christmas lights displays in the Midwest. The Illumination show ranks on U.S. News and World Report’s new list, calling out its expansive light displays covering the 50-acre location. The festive light show is known for its bright and impressive exhibits, featuring collaborative large displays of color and light. There’s also the sound element, as the Arboretum incorporates gorgeous musical references throughout the scene, creating an immersive experience all around. The spectacular show follows a path about a mile long, with snacks and refreshments available to enjoy in a tented-off area following the display. The light show is in the suburbs, though it is worth the trip over to Lisle, IL, clocking in at just under a 30-minute drive from the city. This year, the shows run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, with six incredible new displays, like an interactive Shadow Play exhibit that’s been added to the lineup. They’ve also gone about revitalizing beloved favorites like the reimagined Meadow Lake Magic and the grand finale. Grab tickets here.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season
Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
LaGrange Road Back Open in Palos Park Following Fatal Accident Investigation
Traffic on LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park was shut down for over five hours while police investigated a deadly crash. LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police. Route 83 access...
