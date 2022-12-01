Read full article on original website
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
Dror Moreh (‘The Corridors of Power’ director): ‘This is what atrocities look like’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“We didn’t learn the lessons that were so brightly clear 75 years ago,” proclaims Dror Moreh, the director behind the documentary “The Corridors of Power.” The film is a brutal and frank look at the role that politics has played in America’s response–or lack of a response– to the numerous instances of genocide that have occurred since the end of the Cold War. For Moreh, who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2012 documentary feature “The Gatekeepers,” the film is a call for citizens to push their political leaders towards intervention, rather than being merely bystanders to atrocities. Watch more of...
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
10 Differences Between Dinsey's 'Pinocchio' and 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life. The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by...
Dead Of Winter: 10 Best Horror Movies Set In Snowy Weather
There are few things purer in this world than a fresh blanket of snow. Cozy fires glow in living rooms as hot chocolate warms up in the kitchen. There is a reason the term "winter wonderland" was coined, and it's because of the magic associated with crisp, white snowfall. But the winter weather can bring more than childlike wonder.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Gag Reel Brings More Humor to a Nerve-Wrecking Series Finale [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the gag reel of Season 6 of Better Call Saul. The series is coming to Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, December 6, and the gag reel is just one of the many extra treats included on the disc release of the brilliant Breaking Bad spinoff. Better Call...
How to Watch 'George and Tammy' Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain gave us a glimpse of her singing abilities in The Eyes of Tammy Faye but she will now get to place her voice front and center alongside that of her costar Michael Shannon in George and Tammy. The limited series follows the tumultuous marriage between country music duo Tammy Wynette and George Jones, featuring their struggles with fame, alcoholism, and alleged abuse. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show is an adaptation of the book entitled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by the couple's only child Georgette Jones. Given that the series is now about to come out, here is a guide to all the information you need to know to binge and sing along to their memorable hits.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Highlights the Royals’ High Profile Love Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story is one that needs to be told. Under the duo’s Netflix deal a two-part documentary, Harry & Meghan, is going to hit the small screen soon and the streamer announced the release date today on Twitter along with a new trailer. The Sussexes' departure from the Royal family has been very public and garnered a lot of chatter around the world. However, no details of the event ever came out from the couple’s end. The new feature will mark the first time they will publicly address their side of the story.
