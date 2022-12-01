Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2022: FTCH,VFC,VAC
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.5%. In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) slid 9.5% after Cowen Monday lowered its price target for the luxury e-commerce and retail...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Why Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Gained 40.2% in the Past 3 Months
Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR have gained 40.2% in the past three months compared with 3.1% rise of the industry it belongs to. The upside was primarily driven by enhanced technology, connected vehicles fleet and pro-investor steps. Reasons for Upside. Avis Budget remains focused on expanding its connected...
NASDAQ
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
WCC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.80, changing hands as low as $123.21 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
NASDAQ
XLP February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 74 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XLP options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Air Lease's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.31% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AL.PRA was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.02% in the "Transportation" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
NASDAQ
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
3 Defense Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
As an investor, you likely want to protect your portfolio from the risks of a bear market and uncertain economic conditions. One way to do this is by investing in defensive stocks. Defensive stocks are stocks that tend to perform well during times of market volatility because they provide goods and services that are essential, no matter the state of the economy. Let’s take a closer look at what defensive stocks are and how you can use them to protect your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $21.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRL was trading at a 14.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.22% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
Coupa Software (COUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
The market expects Coupa Software (COUP) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Pre-market Movers: IOVA, DADA, SHPH, BILI, BVS…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET). Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 20% at $8.23 Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 19% at $8.19 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 18% at $2.85 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 16% at $23.19 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is up over 16% at $2.49 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 14% at $13.13 111, Inc. (YI) is up over 13% at $3.26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is up over 12% at $2.96 ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is up over 10% at $2.43 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 10% at $2.16 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 6% at $3.57.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0