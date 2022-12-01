Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
SAN DIEGO — One MLB insider is saying that the St. Louis Cardinals “are active in the free agent shortstop market,” meaning the Cardinals could be looking at one of the three top-tier names at the position as a way to infuse some offense into the lineup.
The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
