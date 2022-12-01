ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

A group of mixologists are bringing a new cocktail culture to Monterey County.

Dave Faries here, recalling a story I wrote 20 years ago, maybe 21—after a couple decades covering nightlife, one’s mind can stumble over a timeline. I was in Dallas back then, tracking the death of many once-popular cocktails. Bartenders at the hot bars had heard of drinks like the Singapore Sling and the Negroni, but few guests called for them. At one establishment they couldn’t even assemble ingredients for the cocktail that gained fame at the Raffles Hotel, the aforementioned Singapore Sling, and had to borrow from a neighboring restaurant.
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA

Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery

December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
KSBW.com

Before using a space heater, read this

SALINAS, Calif. — The rain and cold temperatures across the Central Coast had many people wondering how they would stay warm. Some residents use space heaters to stay warm in their homes during this year. However, if a space heater is used incorrectly, it could lead to serious fire danger.
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
kion546.com

Rounds of Showers

We’re not quite done with the rain just yet. The atmosphere remains slightly unsettled with rounds of showers possible for the next couple of days. By dawn, a weak disturbance will move through the region bringing widespread showers with brief heavy rain. We’ll quiet down a bit Monday afternoon, but more showers are likely through Tuesday. Then, we’ll dry out for a couple of days before the next system(s) arrive Friday/Saturday.
pajaronian.com

Food scrap composting program diverting tons from landfill

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Since it began in January, Santa Cruz County’s composting program has diverted nearly 50,000 tons of food scraps from the Buena Vista Landfill, vastly reducing the amount of methane being released into the atmosphere and reshaping the way residents view their trash. That number–an annual estimate–is...
Government Technology

Santa Cruz RTC Sets Sights on 22-Mile Electric Rail Plan

(TNS) — Despite some light turbulence, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission stayed on track this week with its pursuit of an early-phase analysis for a 22-mile electric passenger rail system connecting North and South County. The commission, by way of a 11-1 vote Thursday, approved a staff...
KION News Channel 5/46

Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur. Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks The post Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Governor Newsom unfreezes $3.3 million homeless funds for Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County will receive $3.3 million in homeless state funding as Gov. Gavin Newsom's standoff against counties and cities comes to an end. In November, the governor rejected every homeless action plan in the state and withheld $1 billion, demanding cities and counties come up with more aggressive strategies.
KSBW.com

Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
KION News Channel 5/46

Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy