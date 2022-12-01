Read full article on original website
A group of mixologists are bringing a new cocktail culture to Monterey County.
Dave Faries here, recalling a story I wrote 20 years ago, maybe 21—after a couple decades covering nightlife, one’s mind can stumble over a timeline. I was in Dallas back then, tracking the death of many once-popular cocktails. Bartenders at the hot bars had heard of drinks like the Singapore Sling and the Negroni, but few guests called for them. At one establishment they couldn’t even assemble ingredients for the cocktail that gained fame at the Raffles Hotel, the aforementioned Singapore Sling, and had to borrow from a neighboring restaurant.
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
Candy Cane Lane in Pacific Grove is set to open on Dec. 3 for its annual holiday lights display
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Pacific Grove Candy Cane Lane is set to open on Saturday, December 3rd for its annual holiday lights display. Residents on Morse drive in pacific grove have been preparing for the event for weeks. The neighborhood has been hosting the Christmas decorations display for...
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery
December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
Before using a space heater, read this
SALINAS, Calif. — The rain and cold temperatures across the Central Coast had many people wondering how they would stay warm. Some residents use space heaters to stay warm in their homes during this year. However, if a space heater is used incorrectly, it could lead to serious fire danger.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
Rounds of Showers
We’re not quite done with the rain just yet. The atmosphere remains slightly unsettled with rounds of showers possible for the next couple of days. By dawn, a weak disturbance will move through the region bringing widespread showers with brief heavy rain. We’ll quiet down a bit Monday afternoon, but more showers are likely through Tuesday. Then, we’ll dry out for a couple of days before the next system(s) arrive Friday/Saturday.
Food scrap composting program diverting tons from landfill
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Since it began in January, Santa Cruz County’s composting program has diverted nearly 50,000 tons of food scraps from the Buena Vista Landfill, vastly reducing the amount of methane being released into the atmosphere and reshaping the way residents view their trash. That number–an annual estimate–is...
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
Santa Cruz RTC Sets Sights on 22-Mile Electric Rail Plan
(TNS) — Despite some light turbulence, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission stayed on track this week with its pursuit of an early-phase analysis for a 22-mile electric passenger rail system connecting North and South County. The commission, by way of a 11-1 vote Thursday, approved a staff...
Update: Highway 1 closed near Big Sur due to rock slide
“Geo-tech engineers are assessing the damage before cleanup,” Caltrans said.
Governor Newsom unfreezes $3.3 million homeless funds for Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County will receive $3.3 million in homeless state funding as Gov. Gavin Newsom's standoff against counties and cities comes to an end. In November, the governor rejected every homeless action plan in the state and withheld $1 billion, demanding cities and counties come up with more aggressive strategies.
Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
