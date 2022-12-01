Read full article on original website
WATCH: Netflix teases spinoff sitcom ‘That ’90s Show’ with new trailer
After more than 15 years since "That '70s Show" aired, the Foremans are back!
Gamespot
Batgirl Directors Are Meeting With James Gunn After $90 Million Movie Cancellation
The $90 million Batgirl movie was canceled during post-production, but the directors of the project aren't feeling totally burned by Warner Bros. Discovery, saying they are open to returning to the DC film universe and even have a meeting booked with new DC boss James Gunn. Directors Adil El Arbi...
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
Dror Moreh (‘The Corridors of Power’ director): ‘This is what atrocities look like’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“We didn’t learn the lessons that were so brightly clear 75 years ago,” proclaims Dror Moreh, the director behind the documentary “The Corridors of Power.” The film is a brutal and frank look at the role that politics has played in America’s response–or lack of a response– to the numerous instances of genocide that have occurred since the end of the Cold War. For Moreh, who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2012 documentary feature “The Gatekeepers,” the film is a call for citizens to push their political leaders towards intervention, rather than being merely bystanders to atrocities. Watch more of...
Gamespot
Nobody 2 With Bob Odenkirk Likely To Film Next Year
The action comedy Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk introduced the comedy icon in the world of action movies and became a sleeper hit last year. Directed by Hardcore Henry's Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick creator, Derek Kolstad, Nobody follows a mild-mannered family man who, after his house is robbed, returns to his dangerous former life, making him the target of a vengeful drug lord.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Gamespot
Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Script May Not Be Dead Just Yet
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shed new light on the Pirates of the Caribbean film that was set to star Margot Robbie but was later reportedly abandoned by Disney. Bruckheimer told Collider that the script for that movie wasn't thrown away entirely. "I think that that script will come forward at...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Gamespot
Disney+ Is Getting More Expensive This Week, How To Lock In For $80/Year Right Now
Disney is implementing the first price increase for its streaming service Disney+ this week. The price hike was announced months ago, but it's finally happening on December 8 alongside the launch of a new ad-based subscription tier. With Disney+ about to get more expensive, now is a good time to...
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#534) - December 5, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Today's answer doesn't do players any favors, as it's definitely not a word that many users will think of quickly. If you haven't started the December 5 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Gamespot
Splinter Cell Audio Series Premieres Today
Ubisoft's popular stealth-action series Splinter Cell has finally made its return December 2 via an eight-episode BBC Radio series starring Will Poulter. The series will air on BBC Radio 4 every Friday for the next eight weeks, and you can check out the game studio's announcement here. A synopsis reads:...
Gamespot
Adam Sandler Talks About His Movies Getting Bad Reviews: "It's OK, I Get It"
Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most successful actors. His movies are often huge hits, though they do not always resonate with professional critics. Sandler said in a new interview that he stopped reading reviews for his movies back in the '90s after critics bashed one of his earliest successful films, Billy Madison.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Gamespot
Fortnite: All Augments And How They Work
Fortnite is is certainly known for adding interesting new mechanics to shake up the game, but Chapter 4 has brought perhaps the largest change to the popular battle royale experience in years. This time around, we haven't just received an exciting new map and some fresh weapons--Epic has introduced game-changing Reality Augments that function like perks for your character. This new system can completely change the flow of a match, so you'll want to know everything you can about which Augments to get and how they work. Don't worry--we've got you covered here.
