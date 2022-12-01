Marion Co., West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop exceeds fundraising goal ahead of Saturday event

Read full article on original website
BHE GT&S donates for expansion of Glenville State's Pioneer Nature Trail
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — In November 2019, the ribbon was officially cut on the Pioneer Nature Trail that is located behind Morris Stadium at Glenville State University. The trail was established thanks to a grant that was received by the Gilmer County Farm Bureau. Now, with a $5,000...
Bridgeport, West Virginia, announces filing period for June 13 city election
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport will conduct a municipal election June 13 to elect a recorder and two council members. The first day to file is Jan. 13, and the last day to file is April 13.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
Deputies: Man charged with stabbing another to death in Monongalia County, West Virginia confessed in interview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A detective testified the man charged with stabbing his boyfriend to death admitted to doing so. Detective Jon Friend of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office took the witness stand on Monday morning during a preliminary hearing for Chance Austin Williams, 23, who is charged with the first-degree murder of 47-year-old Fairmont resident Jamey Lynn Corbin.
WVU Extension Spotlight: The 4-H Camp Scholarship
Donna Gail Michel was a lifelong 4-H’er and a 4-H All Star for more than 60 years. She was even the chief of the West Virginia 4-H All Stars in 1981. To say she loved 4-H is an understatement.
Ernest 'Dale' Sutton
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ernest “Dale” Sutton, 75, of Nutter Fort passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Berea, WV (Ritchie County) on July 30, 1947, a son of the late Harold and Harriet Davis Sutton.
Drew Bailey named Morgantown communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Drew Bailey has been hired as the new director of communications for the city of Morgantown. Bailey started in the position Monday. “My family and I are grateful to be here in Morgantown and to work with this great community. The people of this city welcomed us with open arms, and we have loved our time here thus far,” said Bailey. “This city is truly unique and filled with genuinely kind and hardworking people, and I am excited for this opportunity to serve them. My hope is that as we continue to grow and develop as a city and as a people, we will continue to find ways to lift our communities to new heights.”
Nola Chambers
TUNNELTON — Nola Rae (Wiles) Chambers, 92, of Tunnelton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Tunnelton, the youngest daughter of the late Ona P. Wiles and Lenora Grace (Bolyard) Wiles.
Poor second half doesn't change Huggins opinion of Xavier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point first-half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74, and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn’t have any good thoughts about the Musketeers. In...
BlueGoldNews.com: Dawn Plitzuweit AD Reaction 12/5/22
West Virginia women's basketball head coach reacts to the introduction of new WVU AD Wren Baker. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
