3d ago
how funny, less policing does the opposite of making the populace safer, regardless of how many limits you put on guns.
6
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
kezi.com
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
kezi.com
Lane County to construct new fire evacuation route
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Board of Commissioners has approved a new wildfire evacuation route that connects two dead-end roads, and it might be the first of many across the county. Lane County Commissioners are looking to connect Laughlin Road and Sarvis Berry Lane, southwest of downtown Eugene. With...
klcc.org
Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police, K-9
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle is in jail after fighting with police officers and a police dog on Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on...
kezi.com
Dozens of Eugene children shop with a cop this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police officers, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers shopped alongside dozens of children at the Fred Meyer on W 11th Avenue in Eugene Saturday. The children bought gifts for their families as well as non-perishable food that will help provide a holiday dinner.
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
klcc.org
Springfield weighs changes to homeless-directed camping ban
Springfield’s camping ban does not comply with a new state law protecting the homeless, according to city officials. Sleeping on public property is currently punishable by a civil fine in Springfield. But on Monday, city attorney Mary Bridget Smith told the city council that this creates legal risk. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
oregontoday.net
California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
nbc16.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
UPDATE – ARREST MADE IN FATAL CRASH INVOLVING A CHILD ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
The on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 crash that caused the death of a 5-year-old female on Hwy 58 has resulted in the arrest of the driver, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Oregon State Police Troopers arrested Amber Gonzalez Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
