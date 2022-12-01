Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Hospital Strike Averted In Rhode Island
A hospital strike in Rhode Island has been averted. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, representing more than six-hundred employees at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and CharterCare Home Health Services, has announced that a new deal has been overwhelmingly approved by members. Union general...
iheart.com
FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina
Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend. The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.
iheart.com
Thruway Authority Board Approves Toll Hikes
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors has approved a proposal that would raise the Thruway tolls about a year from now. The plan calls for toll rates to increase for E-ZPass customers by five percent starting in 2024 and an additional five percent in 2027. And, people...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
iheart.com
OLCC Announces Cannabis Recalls
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
iheart.com
Georgia Man Arrested for Commenting On Sheriff's Most Wanted Facebook Post
A Georgia man has been arrested after commenting on a Facebook post sharing the 'Most Wanted' people in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the '10 Most Wanted People in Rockdale County" on Facebook last week. Many people made funny comments saying "what about me?" One person in...
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
iheart.com
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
