Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibility has improved across the region and most places are. above three miles. Visibility will continue to improve and we have. cancelled the Dense Fog Advisory. _____
San Francisco legacy business Babylon Burning and Local Brewing Co. devastated by two-alarm fire
"It just broke our spirits."
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
San Jose Spotlight: Valley Transportation Authority To Push Out San Jose Property Owners For Bart Extension
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will move forward with its plan to force out the owners and tenants of two buildings in downtown San Jose to make room for the future BART extension. In a board meeting last week, the VTA's board of directors voted to allow the agency to...
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in November
One home, which recently sold for $938,000, went for $225,000 in 1994.
Update: BART station reopens after closure prompted by man's fall onto tracks
HAYWARD (BCN) BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
One of San Francisco's oldest movie theaters, the 4 Star, is finally about to reopen
The landmark first opened more than a century ago.
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
4 people hospitalized after 16-vehicle crash involving a bus near Daly City Target
All four people with injuries were brought to San Francisco General Hospital, and one of them is in critical condition.
Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police
Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
