foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
Erik Cantu's girlfriend retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by 18-year-old Emily Proulx. She was the girlfriend in the passenger seat when a San Antonio police officer opened fire on her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Northside McDonalds. Proulx was not injured in the shooting,...
Autism Treatment Center provides chance to take pictures with Santa Claus
SAN ANTONIO - While it may seem like there are many opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, children with Autism aren't often able to enjoy the experience due to overwhelming crowds and noise. That's why the Autism Treatment Center began offering private sensory-friendly pictures with Santa today at their...
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
UTSA receives $4.2 million to aid students for fall 2022 semester
SAN ANTONIO - More financial aid was handed out for students at the University of Texas San Antonio still facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UTSA announced on Monday that it will distribute $4.2 million to support 7,120 Roadrunners enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. The funding comes from...
Black Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Freeman Coliseum for the Holidays
Fox News Midday alongside partners at TAAN-TV, The African American Network, ran into Santa and his wife, Ms. Claus. J. Anthony Brown and his wife Rhonda dressed their Christmas best as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and visited Fox News Midday to invite the community to take photos and meet them.
Shop Local SATX: Sifuentes Metalsmith & Equinox Jewelry Gallery
SAN ANTONIO - Located front and center of the La Villita Historic Arts Village is Alejandro Sifuentes' studio and gallery showcasing Mexican-American silver and gold jewelry. Alejandro Sifuentes was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and has always been intrigued by jewelry making. Sifuentes started making jewelry at San Antonio Community College and has been a master of the art for over 40 years.
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in
Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
San Antonio actor makes film debut in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
SAN ANTONIO - Getting your first role in a major motion picture is a dream come true for any actor. Now, imagine the director of that movie is Steven Spielberg. That's exactly what Nicolas Cantu, 19, is experiencing right now with the release of 'The Fabelmans.'. "The opportunity was just...
San Antonio Cooks: Favorite Recipes from Local Chefs and Restaurants
Your favorite San Antonio Chefs and their recipes can be found in one book. Author Julia Rosenfield and Chef Ming talk all things delicious food and where to find it here in San Antonio. From family-run taquerias and next-level smokehouses to trailblazing chef-led bistros and heavyweight fine-dining restaurants, discover the...
Three families displaced following large fire at Southeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Several families have been displaced following a structure fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Stringfellow Drive, towards the Southeast Side of town. According to authorities, the fire started on the second floor, showing from a side window. Firefighters...
Five occupants, two pets escape safely from Southeast Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An attic fire blazed through a Southeast home on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a structure around 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Pine Street. Upon arrival, authorities saw the fire going through the roof. Authorities say they had some trouble getting into the...
Shooting at South Side park leaves two in critical condition, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are fighting for their lives after an altercation led to a shooting at a South Side park Friday night, according to the San Antonio police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of E. Hart Ave. for a shooting in...
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
Woman in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at a Northeast house party. Police were dispatched to the 8700 block of Trace Creek at around 11:50 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Deputies say that they were in the area when they...
Man arrested after bathing girlfriend's baby with scalding hot water
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars, accused of leaving a child he was supposed to care for in scalding hot water during a bath. An arrest affidavit says it happened when 24-year-old Antonio Gonzales was babysitting his girlfriend's child while she was at work. Gonzales told the...
Man found guilty after severely injuring 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Court has found Terrence Wayne Harper guilty of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018. According to investigators, they were alerted to the child's injuries on July 13 of 2018. Doctors said the...
Man arrested after confessing to 3 armed robberies on the same night
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly confessing to robbing several stores at gunpoint in an eight hour time span. Nathan Diaz, 27, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, the first robbery took place just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov....
