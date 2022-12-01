Read full article on original website
Related
ketk.com
No. 4 Arizona rebounds from first loss, beats winless Cal
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds, and No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first loss by holding off winless California 81-68 on Sunday. Tubelis had 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Ballo – the Division I leader in field goal percentage...
ketk.com
Fresh off big comeback win, Arizona St. faces Stanford
Teams that rallied in the second halves of their Pac-12 openers Thursday face each other Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., with Arizona State hoping to build on its win at Colorado and Stanford searching for answers after losing at home to No. 21 UCLA. Arizona State (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) overcame a...
ketk.com
Papanikolaou leads Cal to second straight water polo title
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Nikolaos Papanikolaou had seven goals, Roberto Valera gave California the lead with 41 seconds left and the Golden Bears scored five straight goals to stun Southern California 13-12 and win their second straight NCAA men’s water polo championship on Sunday. Cal (23-2) beat the Trojans (20-7) by...
Comments / 0