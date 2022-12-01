Georgia Player Props vs LSU

Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

These two teams have a good bit of history with one another in the SEC Championship game. This will be the fifth time since 2000 that the two teams will battle it out for the conference title. Georgia has only beaten the Tigers once in the last four games against them in Atlanta. The most recent game was back in 2019 when future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and his Tigers marched through the Bulldogs and were on their way to a national title. Now the Bulldogs are looking to do the same.

This weekend, a win for Georgia would secure their second SEC title under Kirby Smart while also locking up the top seed for the college football playoffs . If they do, it would give them the option to play in Mercedes-Benz stadium for the third time this season, essentially giving them home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

So, with Georgia expected to take care of business against LSU, what are some player props available for you to wager on?

Georgia vs LSU Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (265.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (15.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Completions (19.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing + Passing Yards (280.5)

Kenny McIntosh - Total Rushing Yards (65.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (55.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receptions (4.5)

Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (50.5)

Ladd McConkey - Total Receptions (4.0)

How to Watch Georgia vs LSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022 Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

