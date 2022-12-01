With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.

