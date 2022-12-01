Read full article on original website
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Tougher gun laws, education among priorities for Missouri lawmakers
Missouri lawmakers traveled back to Jefferson City Thursday to file legislation for the upcoming session that starts in January.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport revealed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield […]
Aid available for Missouri residents needing utility assistance
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As inflation continues to hammer residents, some people may need a little help paying for their bills. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale The post Aid available for Missouri residents needing utility assistance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State
With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Faulty meters cause unexpected charges for some CU customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 500 Springfield City Utilities customers will soon be receiving a notice that their gas or water meter wasn’t reading correctly and how they will be charged. Brent Baker with CU said equipment issues happen from time to time. Recently, a team has been working to investigate metering and billing more closely […]
KYTV
Railroad workers in the Ozarks felt more could have been done with new contract
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A railroad strike was sidelined after Congress intervened. Rail workers received increased pay, but many say they are upset about not having paid sick leave. ”If I’m sick now, I’m coming to work. You know, I don’t definitely want to get a coworker sick, but I’m...
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services weekly data released on Friday says Missouri influenza cases are categorized as "very high." Boone County’s cases have more than doubled in the past week. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Boone County influenza numbers went from 96 to 251 cases within the The post Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Residents of Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana and new laws begin next Thursday.
One of the most significant changes to the state of Missouri in the November election was the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. What a strange but inevitable outcome for Missouri residents.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
KYTV
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
