Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Guns N' Roses abandons enduring concert tradition 'in the interest of public safety'
An Australian woman said she was injured after Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose tossed his microphone into the crowd during a concert.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
Royal troubles cast shadow over William and Kate’s US tour
Carefully scripted trip had to contend with racism row and sympathy for Meghan
