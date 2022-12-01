GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:

