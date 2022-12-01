Amnesia: The Bunker coming March 2023 for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation

What you need to know

Another entry in the Amnesia franchise is on the way, and it's looking like players can expect a different kind of experience this time.

Developer and publisher Frictional Games revealed Amnesia: The Bunker on Thursday, with the game set in an abandoned World War 1 bunker. As protagonist Henri Clément, players have to keep the lights on, scavenge, and find ways to survive against an "ever-present threat" using only a revolver that initially has just one bullet.

You can take a look at the first trailer below:

The introduction of combat is a big shake-up for the Amnesia formula, and it'll be interesting to see how well-received these changes are, or if Amnesia: The Bunker ends up being one of the best Xbox horror games available.

Amnesia: The Bunker is currently slated to launch at some point in March 2023, when it'll be available on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One, Windows PC, and PS4. This is a marked change from its predecessor, Amnesia: Rebirth , which was a console exclusive on PS4 and PC.

In our review, former gaming editor Carli Velocci wrote that ""Amnesia: Rebirth is a wildly ambitious horror title that seeks to be standalone and to answer a lot of of questions posed in The Dark Descent. It's gruesome in its style and tragic in its story, and whether the pain will be worth it is up to you."