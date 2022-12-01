ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Amnesia: The Bunker coming March 2023 for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7xtE_0jU7WmHs00

What you need to know

  • Frictional Games, developer and publisher of the Amnesia series of horror games, have announced a new title called Amnesia: The Bunker.
  • Amnesia: The Bunker is set in an abandoned World War 1 bunker.
  • This game is also introducing some form of combat into the Amnesia series, as the player character has a revolver, though bullets are scarce.
  • Amnesia: The Bunker is slated to launch in March 2023.

Another entry in the Amnesia franchise is on the way, and it's looking like players can expect a different kind of experience this time.

Developer and publisher Frictional Games revealed Amnesia: The Bunker on Thursday, with the game set in an abandoned World War 1 bunker. As protagonist Henri Clément, players have to keep the lights on, scavenge, and find ways to survive against an "ever-present threat" using only a revolver that initially has just one bullet.

You can take a look at the first trailer below:

The introduction of combat is a big shake-up for the Amnesia formula, and it'll be interesting to see how well-received these changes are, or if Amnesia: The Bunker ends up being one of the best Xbox horror games available.

Amnesia: The Bunker is currently slated to launch at some point in March 2023, when it'll be available on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One, Windows PC, and PS4. This is a marked change from its predecessor, Amnesia: Rebirth , which was a console exclusive on PS4 and PC.

In our review, former gaming editor Carli Velocci wrote that ""Amnesia: Rebirth is a wildly ambitious horror title that seeks to be standalone and to answer a lot of of questions posed in The Dark Descent. It's gruesome in its style and tragic in its story, and whether the pain will be worth it is up to you."

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Game for PC Seemingly Teased by Developer

It looks like PlayStation's next major game for PC has been teased by one prominent developer. As 2022 has continued onward, Sony has continued to bring some of its biggest titles like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC. And while it stands to reason that Sony will only continue to double-down on PC moving into 2023, we now have a better idea of one PS5 and PS4 title that soon could head to the platform.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Officially Copies One of Xbox Game Pass' Best Features

PlayStation appears to be copying Xbox – and more specifically, Xbox Game Pass – by adding a new component to PlayStation Plus to better highlight what games people should pay attention to. PlayStation Plus subscribers noticed this week that PlayStation's subscription service seems to now mark a given game as a "Day 1 Release" if it's coming to PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, or PlayStation Plus Premium on the same day that it's widely available. Aside from the usefulness of this feature, the fact that it exists also bodes well for PlayStation's future PS Plus plans.
IGN

Amnesia: The Bunker - Official Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at the tense reveal trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker, the upcoming horror survival game from Frictional Games, the studio behind the Amnesia series and SOMA. In Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installment in the Amnesia franchise, players are equipped with high levels of freedom to impact gameplay, choosing their playstyle as they explore at will this semi-open world. The game will incorporate emergent gameplay and sandbox elements, with hardly any scripted events. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, you will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
msn.com

PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online

Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
Polygon

Microsoft raising Xbox first-party game prices to $70

Microsoft is raising the price of first-party Xbox games in 2023, from $59.99 to $69.99, the company has confirmed to Polygon. IGN first reported the news. The new higher price will apply for games like Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport, and Arkane’s Redfall, all of which are due next year.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary

Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
SVG

After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore

After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
windowscentral.com

Xbox first-party games to cost $70 in 2023

Several publishers such as PlayStation Studios, Take-Two Interactive, and Activision Blizzard raised prices on major games over the last couple of years. This price hike saw game prices increase from $60 to $70. Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox first-party games will also increase in price starting in 2023, affecting games...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
game-news24.com

Mario & Rabbids Discussion, interview with Nintendo, Surprising Fans, DLC and More

The Switch had Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launching in October for the Switch, adding another chapter to Nintendo and Ubisofts surprising partnership- one that looked quite a bit different from what many expected. With the revamped combat system, expanded exploration, a vast array of beautiful heroes to control in battle and a resuscitation,Sparks of Hope improved in more ways than ever, and the reception received reflects that.
ClutchPoints

Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date – Gameplay, Story, and Details

Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story. Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date:...
GAMINGbible

Bethesda boss prefers 'incredible' PS5, Xbox Series consoles to PC

Todd Howard, Bethesda's big enchilada, has recently stated that he prefers playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over the PC. And he's right. Hold on now, there are plenty of merits to playing on PC. If you build your own, you're able to customise your rig and upgrade to the latest graphics cards and processors as you like. Plus, I'm yet to see a "bubble tea powered" PlayStation.
Windows Central

Windows Central

408
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy