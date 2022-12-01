GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.

3 DAYS AGO