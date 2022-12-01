Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash
GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
wvtm13.com
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
