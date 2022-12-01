Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.

CONVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The man accused of murdering a priest and his assistant in Covington attemped to escapte the St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to deputies. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials confirm 49-year-old Antonio Tyson was moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after an attempted to escape. It was said to be an emergency order and he was taken without incident.

1 DAY AGO