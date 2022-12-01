Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.

Read full article on original website
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape
CONVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The man accused of murdering a priest and his assistant in Covington attemped to escapte the St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to deputies. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials confirm 49-year-old Antonio Tyson was moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after an attempted to escape. It was said to be an emergency order and he was taken without incident.
Woman arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. On Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) Shannon Epstein, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece, was on a Spirit flight when deputies allegedly tired to remove her from the aircraft.
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block...
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m.,...
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following a armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras st, that took place earlier that day.
Have you seen this car? Police say driver opened fire on another vehicle in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week. On Tuesday (Nov. 29th) around 10 p.m. the suspect vehicle pictured reportedly pulled alongside...
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a Sunday (December4) evening crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Crash in Louisiana leaves man dead
TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish. It happened in the afternoon just before 3 p.m. on highway 442 near River Ridge Dr. The investigation reveals Matthew Bonomo was driving west when he swerved off the road, went through a ditch and then hit a tree.
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
EBRSO arrests four after finding Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana, cash and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the potential sale of narcotics on Tuesday, November 29. The narcotics were allegedly being sold out of a home on Byron St. Members of the EBRSO S.C.A.T. Team made their way to the...
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
Livingston Parish authorities praise community for contributions to ‘Christmas Crusade’ charity effort
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – During the cold winter months, warm hearts abound. This is illustrated by the uptick in generosity during the holiday season. According to one study, 30 percent of annual giving occurs in December. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) acknowledged local efforts in this regard...
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
Crash results in lane blockage, congestion along I-12 East near Juban Road exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East near the Juban Road exit Sunday (December 4) evening. As of 9 p.m., DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East before Juban...
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Ascension Public Schools spotlight 2022-23 ‘Students of the Year’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – We now know who the best students are in three different grade levels within Ascension Parish Schools. Ascension Public Schools identified the 2022-23 Students of the Year in 5th grade, 8th grade and 12th grade. A list of the 2022-23 Students of the Year can...
