Read full article on original website
Related
Seniors can build kindness in society, Westfield nurse says in workshop series
WESTFIELD — A workshop Susan Dubilo started during her time as a psychiatric nurse has found a new role in Westfield. “Kindness Rules: Five Key Steps to Building Kinder Relationships Within Any American Community” seeks to increase emotional nurturing for seniors in Westfield and surrounding towns. Dubilio, a Westfield resident, works with the Senior Center and said there was interest, with the goal of the elders taking on the role of “wise advisors.”
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000
Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills
Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
westernmassnews.com
Local vendors, business owners turn out for Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire. This comes after a fire back in August caused significant damages to the restaurant and its deck, forcing the owners to close their doors for the last four months. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at...
Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000
David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
Detached house sells in Chicopee for $525,000
Tahir Habib and Rahila Tahir acquired the property at 97 Lord Terrace, Chicopee, from Debra A Placzek on Nov. 8, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Worcester caterer serves up food — and comfort — for displaced Plumley Village residents
WORCESTER — When Jessica Reyes-Lambert received a call on Monday that displaced Plumley Village residents living in hotels were eating things like instant oatmeal, she jumped into action. Since Tuesday, the founder of Worcester Families Feeding Families and owner of the Un Toque Borikén catering service, has been preparing hot dinners for the...
Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination
WORCESTER — A "Hail Mary” is how Dr. Michael Hirsh, the city's medical director, described a state program to give a $75 gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at certain clinics. The sports reference usually means a last-second, desperate attempt to win on the field or court, but Friday Hirsh applied it to Get Boosted, a vaccination program rolled out by the state Department of Public Health that is offering the gift cards. ...
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000
Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
MassLive.com
MCAS 2022: These Pioneer Valley school districts staved off the deepest learning losses throughout the pandemic
Michael Morris, superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, said it took tutoring programs and offering a plethora of courses, but the students in the schools he oversees managed to test at a similar level to where they tested before the pandemic. “It was a testament to our students’ perseverance,”...
worcestermag.com
In ash and bone, Worcester artist memorializes euthanized shelter animals
In a series of images, a dog appears to run in perpetual motion, each image depicting the slightest change in his footfall, as he moves, seemingly through eternity. In one sense, he is doing just that. Artist Cate Smith's installation art exhibit, "Dread Running," on view at ArtsWorcester through Dec....
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mental health care system in flux
When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds. That figure is not unusual, according to Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steven Winn. At...
Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000
Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MCAS 2022: Testing scores show these Western Massachusetts charter schools made gains in learning
By now, most everyone knows that because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students are not where they are supposed to be. Fewer students who took the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests in late spring are meeting expectations compared to students who took the test in the spring of 2019.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0