NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
CBS Minnesota

"Always optimistic" Vikings faithful ready to rock during historic season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have amassed 10 wins in their first 12 games for only the fifth time since 1970.How are we feeling, Vikings fans?"You know what, we are always optimistic. Always," said longtime superfan Dawn Schelhaas. "We never get pessimistic. That's the way it is."Schelhaas was among the many shoppers on Monday at Vikings Locker Room store at Mall of America. "It's good to be 10-2," she said. "And you know what, they're playing hard, so the people have to cheer hard. That's how we have to look at it."Brothers Paul and Luke Modzelewski echoed the excitement, especially...

