ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Trophy Won by United States Space Force Sent Into Space for Call of Duty Charity Tournament

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

The Call of Duty Endowment today announced the third annual C.O.D.E. Bowl, presented by USAA, will take place on December 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This year, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will be bigger and better than ever, celebrating that the Endowment has helped place more than 110,000 veterans into high-quality employment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005463/en/

Fans will be able to watch US and U.K. military esports teams battle it out alongside top Call of Duty ® streamers in the newly launched Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 . The winning military branch will receive bragging rights and the coveted C.O.D.E. Bowl Trophy. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the tournament will go toward placing veterans into high-quality careers.

The C.O.D.E. Bowl is the Endowment’s cornerstone charity event to raise awareness and funds for veteran employment. All six US military branches and the three UK military branches are participating with members from their own esports teams, with the defending champions of the US Space Force looking to defend their trophy and challenging all branches to “come & get it” from space.

Video of Space Force trophy sent into space: https://youtu.be/47Fh1sza-Ec

“This year, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will take Raleigh by storm with a thrilling Warzone 2.0 battle to see if anyone can pry the trophy away from Space Force,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “The event will be incredibly fun to watch, but we never lose sight of our important mission of placing the 61% of veterans who identify as being either unemployed or underemployed into meaningful careers.”

The C.O.D.E. Bowl kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Pacific, December 16, and will feature nine military teams each divided into two squads, paired with a popular Call of Duty streamer, all competing in the newly-released Call of Duty®: Warzone 2.0 in a tournament-style, mini-royale competition. The action will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels. USAA, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving the military community, will provide exclusive content, viewer rewards, and on-site experiences for attendees.

“As a company founded by the military for the military, including nearly one in five employees who are veterans or military spouses, USAA understands how incredibly important and rewarding it is for our military veterans to find valuable employment post-service,” said Jen Escobar, Senior Brand Marketing Officer, USAA. “We are proud to support the C.O.D.E. Bowl by helping to bring together military and veterans with a game they love, and more importantly, helping those who wear the uniform find their next career following their service and sacrifice to our country.”

Participating teams from the military include players from the United States Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force, and UK players from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. Streamers joining these teams include CouRage, Espresso, IceManIsaac, M3rkd by a SKIRT, C9Emz, Spratt, BennyCentral, and more to be announced soon.

Paired with the event in Raleigh, Hire Heroes USA, one of the Endowment’s grantees, will be holding a hiring event on-site at the Raleigh Convention Center the morning leading up to the event.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 110,000 vets into high quality employment since its inception. The Endowment’s 2021 cost to place a veteran was $547, providing employment at 1/10 the cost of US Department of Labor efforts.

To help get veterans back to work, please visit: www.callofdutyendowment.org/help. In compliance with federal rules, all participating US military esports teams will not be endorsing or participating in any fundraising activities associated with any organization, including the Call of Duty Endowment.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the extraordinary value veterans bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005463/en/

CONTACT: Press Contact

Neil Wood

Step 3

neil@step-3.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ESPORTS ONLINE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT OTHER DEFENSE EVENTS/CONCERTS PHILANTHROPY TECHNOLOGY DEFENSE CELEBRITY FOUNDATION ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Call of Duty Endowment

PUB: 12/01/2022 01:53 PM/DISC: 12/01/2022 01:53 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

As the World Film Industry Conference Is About to Be Held, the Speaker of the California State Assembly Wrote a Letter Hoping That WFIC Would Become an Important Opportunity to Promote US Sino Humanistic Exchanges

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- On December 11-12, the World Film Industry Conference will be held in Los Angeles. Speaker of the California State Assembly Anthony Rendon, sent a letter to Haige Wang, President of the World Film Industry Conference, congratulating the first World Film Industry Conference on its being held in California. He said that there is no better place in the United States to host the World Film Industry Conference than California, which is about to become the fourth largest economy in the world. He expects that through the World Film Industry Conference coming to the United States, it will become an important opportunity to promote US Sino humanistic exchanges This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006062/en/ Congratulatory letter TO the World Film Industry Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

DE-CIX and Crocker Communications Partner to Enhance Connectivity for Customers throughout Massachusetts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet, welcomes Crocker Communications to its North American Transport Partner program. Crocker Communications provides enterprise-class services including voice, Internet, connectivity, as well as municipality-operated broadband solutions in Greenfield and Springfield, Massachusetts. The enhanced partnership leverages a Network-to-Network Interconnection (NNI) to enable Crocker’s customer’s seamless access to DE-CIX New York, the largest carrier and data center neutral and Open-IX certified IX operating in New York and the greater Northeast region. This press release features...
The Associated Press

South Carolina celebrates deepening of Charleston's port

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has deepened the Charleston’s port to make sure it can take in any ship and remains one of the largest harbors on the East Coast. The channel leading to the Port of Charleston is now 52 feet (15.8 meters) deep, once again allowing the biggest ships in the world to make it in and out of the harbor. The new channel runs some 40 miles (64 kilometers) through the inner harbor and open ocean and is wide enough where one ship coming in can pass the other leaving the state. “Any time, any tide, any day. I’m not sure anyone else can say that,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a Monday ceremony marking the end of the 12-year project.
The Associated Press

USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the now 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 assault. Many...
The Associated Press

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got the passport...
The Associated Press

Lockheed teams with Israel’s Rafael on laser defense

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on “ Iron Beam,” a laser missile-defense system that Rafael has been...
The Associated Press

Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. The deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
The Associated Press

US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan 'terrorists'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia. Both militant groups operate from Afghanistan, but they have hideouts in Pakistan’s mountainous northwest and elsewhere as well. The State Department’s announcement on Thursday comes days after Pakistan’s Taliban movement, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire with Pakistan and resumed attacks across the country. Amid threats from the militants, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry tightened security in public places and mosques on Friday. The TTP has asked its fighters to target security forces across the country. The militant group was behind the 2014 attack on a Peshawar school that killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy