Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $23,083,448 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $27M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $27,448,220 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Gaming-Based Crypto Rallies 20% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Remain Muted
AXS AXS/USD, the native token behind Axie Infinity, has rallied over 20%, as the play-to-earn blockchain platform declares decentralization of the project. What Happened: Axie said on Monday that a group of over 700 influential community members have come together to shape the future of Axie Infinity. At the time...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
2,367 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 2,367.61 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,995,859, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.35), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cryptocurrency Quant Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has fallen 4.59% to $123.11. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $110.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant over...
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
IMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.58% to...
Where Oracle Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Oracle ORCL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Monday's Market Minute: A Quick Look at the Week
Futures here in the U.S. are suggesting a lower open for stocks to begin the week after the strong jobs report Friday. It seems U.S. traders are unwilling to buy into the optimism we saw overnight in China and in Asian stocks as COVID restrictions and zero-tolerance policies appear to be easing further. Crude oil is higher this morning after OPEC decided to keep existing the production cut in place and with the E.U. ban on Russian oil going into effect today.
