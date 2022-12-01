ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home.  An adult female was inside at the time.  She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
fox4news.com

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee

Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)

The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas apartment complex in midst of being salvaged is ravaged by fire

A vacant apartment complex on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas in the process of being demolished caught fire on November 30, with more than 60 firefighters responding to put out the flames.The building was Turtle Creek Gardens, located at 2525 Turtle Creek Blvd., a condominium complex that was due to be razed.According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the building caught fire around 11 pm, and it's not yet known what caused the fire.The complex was built in 1961, originally as apartments before transitioning into condominiums. In 2018, the condomium HOA put the property on the market, and in early 2022 sold to...
CBS DFW

Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
WFAA

Several families remain displaced after Tarrant County house explosion

WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — The investigation continues into a Tarrant County home explosion. Early Thursday morning, the home at 5600 Watters place in Westworth Village blew up, leaving one man critically injured with burns on 75% of his body. The impact of the explosion left five homes inhabitable. Those...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
fox4news.com

Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Shady Trail

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
WFAA

Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
WFAA

Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
keranews.org

Some Dallas trash pickup days have changed. Did yours?

For 56% of Dallas sanitation customers, the answer to that perennial question is about to change. Starting Monday, more than half the city will see a new trash and recycling schedule after the Department of Sanitation Services added a fifth day of recycling and garbage pickup, as well as new routes, that it says will improve efficiency in response to Dallas growth.
KWTX

Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee

WFAA

Two injured after suspect fires gun into traffic on I-30 in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Two people have been injured after a suspect fired a gun into traffic on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Tuesday night, police said. Police said they responded to eastbound I-30 near Lamar Street in the early evening hours. An unknown suspect was reportedly driving and began firing a gun into traffic on the highway, according to police.

