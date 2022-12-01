ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheVikings

Justin Jefferson Becomes First Vikings WR Ever to Win Player of the Month Twice

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xWT4_0jU7VgxJ00

Jefferson has taken home the NFC award in consecutive Novembers.

Cris Carter won it once. Jake Reed won it once. Randy Moss, somehow, never won it while he was in Minnesota.

In just his third season, Justin Jefferson has already become the first wide receiver in Vikings history to win NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice in his career. He was honored on Thursday for November, one year after winning the award for his performance in November 2021.

Player of the month awards have only been around since 1986. But over those 36 years, only two other Vikings offensive players — Daunte Culpepper and Adrian Peterson — have won it twice. No one has ever done it three times, which Jefferson seems likely to change. With Jefferson the last two years, Dalvin Cook in 2020, and Kirk Cousins in 2019, the Vikings have had a player win the award once in each of the last four seasons.

Historically, the OPOM is typically a quarterback and running back award. Cooper Kupp (twice last season) and Calvin Johnson are the only NFC receivers other than Jefferson to ever win it multiple times.

Jefferson was plenty deserving for his efforts in November. He caught 29 passes for 480 yards across four games, and that includes a 33-yard output against the Cowboys. He went for 115 yards in Washington, 193 yards in Buffalo, and 139 yards against the Patriots, scoring a touchdown in each of those one-score victories. Jefferson's game against the Bills was one of the single greatest wide receiver performances ever, judging by production, stakes, and degree of difficulty. Unsurprisingly, he was named the NFC's offensive player of the week after that game.

"I think he’s just a special player, and I think we’re all privileged to kind of be a part of this thing," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "I mean just us as fans, just being close to it. Seeing a great player doing things that, this league’s been around a long time and people haven’t done before. Just as a football fan, it’s cool to kind of be a part of it and watch him as he progresses throughout his career."

Jefferson's 490 yards from scrimmage in November were over 100 more than the next closest NFC player. He was utterly dominant and was only held in check against the Cowboys because Cousins never had time to throw the ball in that blowout loss.

With 480 receiving yards, Jefferson came 30 shy of Moss's franchise record for a single month. That happened in November 2000, but Moss did it across five games. He lost the NFC OPOM award that month to his teammate, Vikings RB Robert Smith, who racked up over 800 yards from scrimmage.

In November 2021, Jefferson had 464 yards and three touchdowns across four games — and then followed that up with 182 yards to kick off December.

What does he have in store for December 2022?

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 1

Related
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
purplePTSD.com

The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
Yardbarker

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson claps back at Jets CB D.J. Reed

Although he was kept relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scored the eventual winning touchdown in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Jets. But after Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, whom Jefferson beat on his lone touchdown catch, told reporters after the game that...
saturdaytradition.com

Ameer Abdullah, former Nebraska RB, urges Husker fanbase to get behind Matt Rhule, program

Ameer Abdullah wanted to express how much he is supporting this new era in Nebraska football. Abdullah played for Matt Rhule at the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Abdullah had 136 yards rushing and 272 yards receiving that season for Carolina. Abdullah vouched not only for the kind of coach Rhule is, but the person the Nebraska HC is as well.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Comeback

Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral

A Minnesota football team was blessed with a last-second touchdown in a playoff game. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Well, this isn’t about the famed Minneapolis Miracle of 2017. Instead, this is about high school football! Specifically, the Minnesota Class 3A State Football Championship Game. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and New London-Spicer played Saturday in Read more... The post Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Jets CB Tries to Clown Justin Jefferson. Didn’t Work.

Do you know when someone tries to slip something into a conversation unchallenged, as a matter of fact? That happened to Justin Jefferson on Sunday. New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed defended Jefferson for most of the afternoon, losing to Jefferson’s Vikings 27-22 in a rollercoaster game. And after...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
809
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy