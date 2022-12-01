Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Click2Houston.com
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court after being ordered by multiple courts to pay almost $1.5 billion in total damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.
Click2Houston.com
Photos: “We don’t feel safe here.” A transgender teen and their family flee Texas.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Click2Houston.com
Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!
HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Click2Houston.com
Warm & cloudy this week
Fog doesn’t appear to be an issue for most of the area on Sunday but we will start off a little cooler with spots in the upper to mid 50s before jumping back into the upper 60s to near 70. Texans Tailgate Forecast:. Sunday’s weather is perfect for the...
Comments / 0