Seminole County, FL

Click2Houston.com

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
LUBBOCK, TX
Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!

HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
Warm & cloudy this week

Fog doesn’t appear to be an issue for most of the area on Sunday but we will start off a little cooler with spots in the upper to mid 50s before jumping back into the upper 60s to near 70. Texans Tailgate Forecast:. Sunday’s weather is perfect for the...
HOUSTON, TX

