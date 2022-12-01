ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deone Walker Selected Second Team All-SEC by AP

Deone Walker turned heads throughout the 2022 season. Regarded as one of the best college football players in the freshman class, AP pollsters believe he’s one of the SEC’s best defensive linemen, period. Following his first season in Lexington Deone Walker was a Second Team All-SEC selection by...

