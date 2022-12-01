Read full article on original website
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Man returns money to Mason business owner
Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
Haslett family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name
This is the story of how a Michigan family turned a tragedy into a purpose by creating a legacy that is going to help a lot of families.
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
