4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Man returns money to Mason business owner

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!

