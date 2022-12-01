MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.

21 HOURS AGO