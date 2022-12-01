Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Teen ejected from vehicle dies following Mobile police chase
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, three people were injured and one killed during an early Sunday morning police chase. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, when officers noticed a vehicle with no tag on University Boulevard. During an attempted traffic stop, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man sold deadly dose of fentanyl for $40, Mobile County investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday found prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a first-of-its-kind indictment in a case involving a fentanyl overdose. Michael Elton Moseley, 45, of Irvington, faces a felony murder charge stemming from the death of Brian Zewen in August. It...
Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping
UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following: possession of narcotic paraphernalia resisting arrest possession of a controlled substance attempting to elude possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed
An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
niceville.com
Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
1 of 2 suspects arrested in connection to alleged armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested one of two suspects Thursday afternoon in connection to an alleged armed home invasion at the Overlook Villas Apartments on Nov. 19, according to a release from the MPD. Corionne Blackledge, 23, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary on Thursday, Dec. 1. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
utv44.com
One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
Comments / 0