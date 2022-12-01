Read full article on original website
Related
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
Research explains how our body clock influences vaccine responses
Research by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has provided new insights into the mechanism behind how our circadian 24-hour body clock influences our immune response to vaccines, depending on the time of day. The paper published in Nature Communications examined the changes taking place in the mitochondria of...
How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world's population are women or people who menstruate—yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is...
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
CDK4: A master regulator of the cell cycle and its role in cancer
The mammalian cell cycle is divided into four phases, Gap 1 (G1), Synthesis (S), Gap 2 (G2) and Mitosis (M), whose order and timing are critical for accurate transmission of genetic information. Consequently, a number of biochemical pathways have evolved to ensure that initiation of a particular cell cycle event is dependent on the accurate completion of another. These biochemical pathways have been termed "checkpoints."
Checking blood pressure in a heartbeat, using artificial intelligence and a camera
Monitoring blood pressure using a digital camera could soon be the norm, thanks to an innovative technique demonstrated by Australian and Iraqi researchers. Using the same remote-health technology they pioneered to monitor vital health signs from a distance, engineers from the University of South Australia and Baghdad's Middle Technical University have designed a non-contact system to accurately measure systolic and diastolic pressure.
Study hints at the potentially crucial role of shear stress in the activation of pain sensing neurons
Feelings of pain and discomfort are crucial to the survival and evolution of animals, as they help to detect injuries or existential threats and pinpoint their location in the body. Pain signals are produced by nociceptors, sensory neurons that respond to damage to the body and send "threat" signals to the spinal cord.
Mouse study finds that fearlessness can be learned
The neurotransmitter serotonin plays a key role in both the onset and in the unlearning of fear and anxiety. A research team from the Department of General Zoology and Neurobiology headed by Dr. Katharina Spoida and Dr. Sandra Süß in the Collaborative Research Center "Extinction Learning" at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has been investigating the underlying mechanisms.
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements, study finds
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing 'Active Landscape' routes in urban areas could help tackle an "inactivity pandemic" and improve health outcomes. Millions of people in the...
Researchers identify potential mechanism underlying stress-induced different changes of amygdala neurons in mice
Chronic stress can differentially change the neuronal structure and function in the brain, leading to anxiety disorders and other neuropsychiatric illness. Now, researchers may understand how the different change occurs. The team from Nanchang University published their findings on November 30 in Stress and Brain. "Prolonged stress alters the structure...
'Smart contact lens' to detect eye infections
A pioneering smart contact lens to test for eye infections in a quick, non-invasive way is being developed. It is hoped the test could eventually be available to use at home and has been hailed as the next big leap in the global fight against preventable blindness. It could even prevent deaths caused by fungal eye infections in developing countries.
New clue discovered as to how and why cancer cells spread
An international team of researchers has uncovered a new mechanism that enables cancer cells to move throughout the body, providing a potential new target to stop metastasis, which is responsible for 90 percent of cancer deaths. In findings published in Nature, the team identifies that cancer cells move faster when...
New findings on neuronal activities in the sensorimotor cortex
An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Freiburg has found important clues about the functioning of the sensorimotor cortex. The new findings on neuronal activities in this brain area could be helpful for the further development and use of so-called neuroprostheses. These have an interface with the nervous system and are intended to help compensate for neuronal dysfunctions.
Re-examining antibodies' role in childhood allergies
The presence of food-specific IgA antibodies in the gut does not prevent peanut or egg allergies from developing in children, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Science Translational Medicine. Scientists examined stool samples from more than 500 infants across the country and found that the presence of Immunoglobulin...
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows promise, but there are many hurdles still to overcome
The first drug that can slow the rate of decline in Alzheimer's patients has been found. The experimental drug, called lecanemab, is an antibody that targets the toxic clumps of amyloid protein associated with the mind-robbing disease. While these results are cause for celebration, there are still significant questions about its safety and rollout.
Whole body scan shows the complexity of the immunotherapy response
Immune checkpoint inhibitors activate the body's immune system against tumors. Although this cancer treatment has shown remarkable success, the patient's chance of responding to the treatment remains unpredictable. Scientists at the University Medical Center Groningen have performed whole-body PET scans using a radioactively labeled antibody tracer against immune cells, namely CD8+ T-cells, before and thirty days after the start of treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Study examines medication hesitancy to treat childhood anxiety disorders
Both medication and a specific form of talk therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are proven evidence-based treatments for children and adolescents with anxiety disorders. But when CBT does not lead to improvement, do parents and their children opt to begin medication treatment? And what factors contribute to this decision?
New research explores options for motherhood in lung cancer patients
New research from the University of Colorado (CU) Cancer Center highlights the need for additional data collection for women hoping to have successful pregnancies while undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Specifically, they focus on the diagnosis of advanced oncogene-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that disproportionately affects women of reproductive age.
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
