Know Him?: Police In Boston Searching For MBTA Flasher

Transit police said a man took out his genitals while aboard an MBTA commuter train last month in Boston and flashed other passengers. Investigators released a photo of the man during the act to generate tips on his identity.

The train was outside of South Station in Boston just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 when he decided to take "it" out and show it off, transit police tweeted.

Transit police ask anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators at 617-222-1050 or send a text to 873873 to remain anonymous.