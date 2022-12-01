ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Know Him?: Police In Boston Searching For MBTA Flasher

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Transit police said a man took out his genitals while aboard an MBTA commuter train last month in Boston and flashed other passengers. Investigators released a photo of the man during the act to generate tips on his identity.

The train was outside of South Station in Boston just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 when he decided to take "it" out and show it off, transit police tweeted.

Transit police ask anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators at 617-222-1050 or send a text to 873873 to remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Boston Police K-9 Tyson Suddenly Dies At 6 Years Old

The Boston Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9s, who suddenly died over the weekend. K-9 Tyson died at the age of six on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a Facebook post from Boston Police.  The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9…
Daily Voice

Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect To Face Trial In Massachusetts: Report

The man allegedly behind a double homicide of an elderly couple on the South Shore will face trial in Massachusetts after he was arrested in Florida last week, reports said. Christopher Keeley waived extradition after appearing in a Florida courtroom on Monday, Dec. 5 and will return to Massachusetts to face charges, NBC10 Boston reports.
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree

Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
Daily Voice

DETAILS: 2 Killed In Overnight Central Massachusetts Car Crash

Two people have died in an overnight crash in Central Massachusetts that originally started out as a road rage incident, authorities said. A man told police that he and another man were almost hit by a Toyota Highlander while walking near 97 Water Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec…
Daily Voice

Cambridge Man Busted For Trying To Rob Arlington Pet Store: Police

A Cambridge man proved that his bark was worse than his bite when he tried – unsuccessfully – to rob a pet store in Arlington, according to authorities. Lucas Torres, age 70, was arrested following the attempted heist at the Petco Unleashed Store, located at 1406 Massachusetts Avenue in Arling…
Daily Voice

Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect Apprehended In Florida: Report

The man wanted for a double homicide of an elderly couple on the South Shore was arrested in Florida following a multi-day search, NBC10 Boston reports. Christopher Keeley, age 27, was arrested in Miami Beach, FL, in connection with the murders of Carl and Vicki Mattson at their Marshfield home on Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet reports.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
418K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy