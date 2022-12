USGS map shows the location of the earthquake.

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake struck Thursday morning along the U.S.-Mexico border near Ocotillo in Imperial County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 7:28 a.m. 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo at a depth of 2 miles.

Reports to the USGS indicated the temblor was widely felt in the San Diego area.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

City News Service contributed to this article.