NEWSBTC

Cardano And Rocketize Token Are Million-Dollar Crypto Assets In The Market Right Now

With thousands of coins flooding the crypto market on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult to recognize the ones that have something to offer. Even amidst the thousands of different coins flooding the crypto market, some crypto assets are interested in revolutionizing the crypto industry. The crypto industry is very important to the financial wave sweeping the world now. Thanks to the crypto sphere, the average investor has the ability to control what investments he puts money into. He is also in a position to earn higher returns from his investments.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?

Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC

Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?

The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC

What’s In Store For Cardano This December – Will ADA Be Merry Before Christmas?

Cardano (ADA) exited the month of November with its total market capitalization and its blockchain’s total value locked (TVL) taking a heavy hit from the FTX collapse that dragged down the entire crypto market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, when last month ended, ADA’s overall valuation was at $10.7...
NEWSBTC

This Historic Bitcoin On-Chain Support Level Is Still Not Lost

On-chain data shows the historical 20-Day MA Bitcoin aSOPR support level has continued to hold so far. Bitcoin 20-Day MA aSOPR Rebounds Off Historical Support Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR recently retested its 8-year old support. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio”...
NEWSBTC

Russian Miners Buy More Bitcoin Mining Rigs In Q4: Report

Bitcoin and the entire crypto market bleed due to many challenges that have befallen the industry. From the Terra crash and continuous interest rate hikes to FTX implosion, the market hasn’t enjoyed a whole month of positive price trend. As the investors cry about the loss of investment funds,...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cannot Compete With Snowfall Protocol’s Interoperability Model As Early Investors Are Experiencing More Than 250% Gains Since Stage 2 Has Sold Out!

Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today. Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke. However, both of these currencies cannot compare to Snowfall Protocol’s interoperability model.
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Pre-Sale Appealing to Ethereum (ETH) And Solana (SOL) Holders

Design is one of the issues affecting the blockchain industry and potentially delaying adoption. Most blockchains, in this case, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), exist as separate silos that cannot communicate with each other. Each blockchain’s users can only conduct transactions on that blockchain. Connecting Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as all other chains, unlocks untapped potential for blockchain technology. This is the drive behind blockchain bridging solutions.
NEWSBTC

Which Crypto Platform Had The Biggest Impact On The NFT Sector Out Of The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Big Eyes Coin?

The Metaverse sector of the crypto market has seen its fair share of ups and downs. It fell in user base and market capitalisation with the rest of the crypto market throughout 2022, leading many to seek other investment opportunities like meme tokens. However, Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are starting their recoveries, reporting solid gains in the past week.
NEWSBTC

Trust Wallet Coin (TWT), Stacks (STX), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Hot Crypto Coins of The Week

The recent crypto meltdown appears to have reshaped the ecosystem. Tokens associated with decentralized finance have continued to pump for another week while their centralized finance counterparts continue dumping. Trust Wallet Coin (TWT), Stacks (STX), and Snowfall protocol (SNW) were among this week’s top gainers, with Snowfall protocol (SNW) leading the pack with a whopping 650% gain.
NEWSBTC

Travel the Cosmos, experience Polkadot and race with Runfy

The cryptocurrency sector has seen its fair share of cryptocurrencies throughout the years. While the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have failed to make an effect, a few have made substantial contributions to the industry’s growth and evolution. Some examples are Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP). The cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin Looks To Be Just As Big As Stellar And Litecoin

With the way crypto tokens are launching every other day, there is some sort of skepticism about the validity and longevity of these new projects. Many users prefer to buy into pre-existing projects that have performed well in the past. For this reason, many new crypto projects don’t enjoy mass adoption.
NEWSBTC

CareCoin (CARE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CareCoin (CARE) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CARE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing access to a variety of personalized healthcare services based...
NEWSBTC

Sam Bankman-Fried Addresses $8 Billion Balance Sheet Deficit, The Key Takeaway

The entire crypto market bled with multiple losses and asset devaluation after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX. In addition, crypto firms exposed to FTX got a fair share of the bitter pill. Investigations have been ongoing to determine the location of the $8 billion hole in...

