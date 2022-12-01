Read full article on original website
Duke Opens Indoor Season With Eight Event Wins, 10 Top-Five Program Marks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke track and field opened its 2023 indoor season in style on Saturday as the Blue Devils won eight events, set 10 top-five program marks and registered 36 top-five placements across the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. TOP PERFORMANCES. Representing Duke as...
Duke Bound For Military Bowl
DURHAM – Duke University will play in its 15th bowl game when it meets UCF in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28 in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy is set for...
Duke Women Remain Unbeaten, Men Fall at Queens Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the fall slate on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, facing off against Queens University in a dual meet. The women's program improved to 4-0 this season, winning 165-92, while the men fell to 2-2 on the year. HOW IT HAPPENED. Freshman Kaelyn...
Shepherd to Participate in PXG College Golf Showcase
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd will participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 14 from 7-9 p.m. (ET), on Golf Channel, as announced Monday by the Fidelity Sports Group, PXG and the Scottsdale National Golf Club.
