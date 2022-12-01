Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title...
Etheridge has kept Auburn in mix for 5-stars Russaw, Smith; Freeze aims to close
Year in and year out, Madhouse Training in Montgomery, Ala. is home to some of the best high school football prospects in the state. With that, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze made a stop there on Friday, the first day college coaches can be on the road recruiting as we approach Dec. 21, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
wtvy.com
Troy ranks No. 24 in College Football Playoffs, will play Texas San-Antonio in Cure Bowl
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One day after winning its record seventh Sun Belt Conference title, No. 23 Troy has accepted a bid to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla, against Conference USA Champion No. 22 Texas-San Antonio. The Cure Bowl has the first selection among...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama starting lineman announces he will enter NCAA transfer portal
Alabama OG Javion Cohen will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Cohen shared Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. After making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020, Cohen became the starting left guard in 2021. He started 14...
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite
Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff. Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite. In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over...
WSFA
Andalusia wins first football championship in 45 years
ANDALUSIA Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Bulldogs are celebrating a huge win in the AHSAA Super 7 State Championships, taking down Cherokee County for the 4A championship win. ”This has been something 45 years in the making,” said Bulldogs head coach Trent Taylor. “1977 was last time we won a state championship, but I can’t say enough about this group. Several people have asked over the last couple of weeks and I think it’s just their mental toughness.”
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama today. A stalled boundary to our south has lifted as a warm front, so some scattered showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger into our Monday night.
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
wtvy.com
Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m. This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several...
elmoreautauganews.com
See the Prattville Christmas Parade Photo Gallery!
Elmore/Autauga News Photos by Amanda Pevey and Tatum Northington. Take a look at the EAN’s photos from the Prattville Christmas Parade through historic downtown Prattville Friday night! Do you see anyone you know? Give them a share or a tag.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Rescue unveils new medical helicopter
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new addition was added to the Enterprise Rescue team Friday, December 2. Enterprise rescue and PHI Aviation, an air medical transportation company, have teamed up to provide the “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″ Helicopter to their first response arsenal. The partnership will include Enterprise...
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook’s Christmas Festival, Parade a Success, despite a bit of Rain
Photos by Amanda Pevey, Michael Gay and Sarah Stephens. On Saturday, the Millbrook Spirit of Christmas Committee and City Departments hosted the annual Christmas festival and parade. Vendors were set up in Village Green Park, while the parade rolled from Smokehouse BBQ on Main Street north. And while the Grinch...
Troy Messenger
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
wdhn.com
Dothan family forced to move after storm damage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A family in the Wiregrass has been forced out of their home because of storm damage in the Garden District of Dothan. The Dothan Fire Department confirms a lightning strike was the cause of the blaze on Gardinia Street in Dothan. The homeowner tells WDHN...
