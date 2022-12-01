MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama today. A stalled boundary to our south has lifted as a warm front, so some scattered showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger into our Monday night.

11 HOURS AGO