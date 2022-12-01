ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mahomes says Matt Nagy helped him ace pre-draft interview with Andy Reid

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtqpW_0jU7MpuD00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined his tight end Travis Kelce on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and dropped some insight into how he ended up with the Chiefs.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up from the No. 27 pick to the No. 10 pick to draft Mahomes out of Texas Tech.

But before draft night, Mahomes was given an edge for his meeting with head coach Andy Reid by then-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“He really liked me, so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over, the night before. So Coach Reid is finding out right here live on New Heights podcast,” Mahomes said.

With the answers to the test, Mahomes impressed Reid and the entire coaching staff and ended up as the face of the franchise shortly after.

Patrick Mahomes’ November earns him Offensive Player of the Month

“We went and had some lunch, he had a couple cheeseburger, we went back [to the facility], I went back to the board and I seemed like a guru because I knew every single check,” Mahomes said.

Nagy responded to questions about the sharing of intel during Thursday’s press conference.

“It’s always a unique and fun process going through that. You go back to that time every year you’re prepping for different positions, different players. It’s such a lengthy and grueling process, I think it is very safe to say there was a major consensus in our building of who we liked and, me being the coordinator/quarterbacks coach, I could have a little part of that to be able to help out and see where he’s at.”

He followed up his professional answer with the real answer:

“Yeah, maybe a little bit,” Nagy said as he laughed. “I thought Patrick did a hell of a job on the test. Coach was giving him some good questions on the plays and Patrick knew what he was doing.”

Patrick Mahomes’ November earns him Offensive Player of the Month

After draft night, the rest became history. Mahomes would go on to sit a season behind quarterback Alex Smith before taking over as QB1 in 2018 and exploding on the scene with an MVP, Super Bowl LIV victory, Super Bowl LIV MVP, a second Super Bowl appearance, and four straight AFC Championships.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
The Spun

Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
E! News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy