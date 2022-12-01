Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland
Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel grew up in Lincoln watching his hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers lose to in-state rival Creighton year after year. Days like Sunday were what he envisioned when he decided to play his final season for the Huskers after spending the previous four years at North Dakota State.
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska
Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
klkntv.com
Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
Husker wide receiver enters the portal
Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
knopnews2.com
Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
No. 7 Creighton looks to bounce back vs. rival Nebraska
No. 7 Creighton bolted out of the blocks with six straight wins before stumbling against a pair of ranked teams.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup
After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
Comments / 0