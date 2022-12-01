ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece

Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
AllHuskers

Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland

Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
The Associated Press

Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel grew up in Lincoln watching his hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers lose to in-state rival Creighton year after year. Days like Sunday were what he envisioned when he decided to play his final season for the Huskers after spending the previous four years at North Dakota State.
ClutchPoints

3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
247Sports

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
klkntv.com

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
247Sports

Husker wide receiver enters the portal

Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more

Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
knopnews2.com

Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup

After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
Salina Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
1011now.com

Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...

