New Braunfels Candle Co. aims to capture the scent of the community

New Braunfels Candle Company owner Michelle Rexilius with the businesses Signature Collection. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) New Braunfels Candle Co. has been bringing balanced, unique and hand-crafted scents to the community for nearly seven years. The business uses all-natural ingredients from the wick to the soy wax and specially curated oil blends.
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

Things To Do in New Braunfels | Image Credit: Schlitterbahn FB Page. New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway

Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
Giza Egyptian Eatery serves fine Egyptian cuisine

Falafel and rice at Giza Egyptian Eatery. (Courtesy Giza Egyptian Eatery) Giza Egyptian Eatery held their grand opening on Sept. 22 at 840 S. Business IH 35 in New Braunfels. The food truck offers authentic Egyptian and Mediterranean cuisine including pita wraps, beef or chicken shawarma and beef kababs. 830-318-5043. [email protected]
