New Braunfels Candle Co. aims to capture the scent of the community
New Braunfels Candle Company owner Michelle Rexilius with the businesses Signature Collection. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) New Braunfels Candle Co. has been bringing balanced, unique and hand-crafted scents to the community for nearly seven years. The business uses all-natural ingredients from the wick to the soy wax and specially curated oil blends.
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
Southpaws Playschool, locally owned dog day care, celebrates 2 decades in Austin
Southpaws Playschool is free range, meaning dogs are not kept in kennels but able to play throughout the day. (Courtesy Southpaws Playschool) Southpaws Playschool celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of November. In 2002, local owners Tim Smith and Sonya Wilson quit their jobs to open up a dog...
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
Things To Do in New Braunfels | Image Credit: Schlitterbahn FB Page. New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Destination Texas: Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in the Lone Star State
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
Giza Egyptian Eatery serves fine Egyptian cuisine
Falafel and rice at Giza Egyptian Eatery. (Courtesy Giza Egyptian Eatery) Giza Egyptian Eatery held their grand opening on Sept. 22 at 840 S. Business IH 35 in New Braunfels. The food truck offers authentic Egyptian and Mediterranean cuisine including pita wraps, beef or chicken shawarma and beef kababs. 830-318-5043. [email protected]
