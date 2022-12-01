Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.

Read full article on original website
LATACO
Headlines: L.A. Named “California’s Least Affordable Place;” Working Out While High Now Trendy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California Governor Gavin Newsom launches a campaign today to penalize oil companies, who have earned record profits amid punishing...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
LATACO
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Clarita Nonprofit Organization Unveils ‘Horseless' Carriages
When automobiles were invented over a century ago they were nicknamed “horseless carriages” because that’s exactly what they were. Well, more than 100 years later, horseless carriages are back but for a very different reason. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is on a mission to take...
TMZ.com
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
An LA couple renovated an old bungalow and built a lifestyle brand in the process. They just sold their Instagram-famous house for $1 million — check it out.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
getnews.info
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
foxla.com
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
This Lincoln Heights Band Rides Around On A Bike Serenading Los Angeles With Cumbias Pesadas
It’s a bright Sunday morning and people from all over Los Angeles are gathering for a seven-mile bike ride that goes through Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, the Sixth Street Bridge, Grand Park, and Echo Park. Leading the sea of riders on a makeshift, bicycle-mounted stage is Poco Pocho, the band serenading the streets of Los Angeles with their cumbias pesadas.
foxla.com
Procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marches through East LA
LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.
lbccviking.com
Out of the shadows: LBCC student turns his life around after growing up around gangs
After having been released from jail earlier this year, 23 year-old student Adrian Burt found himself sleeping in a baseball dugout at Heartwell Park with a blanket and a phone as his only possessions. He had lost everything, including his car, home and job. The people he thought would be...
texasbreaking.com
Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire
According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
LATACO
The Top Six Moments at Bésame Mucho
No other music festival has quite captured Los Angeles’ multi-generational Mexican power in all its alegre, colorful glory like Bésame Mucho just did on Saturday. The one-day music festival took place around Dodger Stadium’s parking lot and boasted a stacked lineup that made people go absolutely wild for tickets when the show was first announced earlier this year. The event sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale. There were four stages loosely divided by genre: rock, pop, classics, and folk, and people came from all over California and Mexico to represent. Tens of thousands of people showed up to dance.
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say
Both the county and city are seeing a surge in cases, which are underreported, but Long Beach officials said the next step will be only to highly recommend masking indoors, rather than mandate it. The post Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
LATACO
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.https://www.lataco.com
