Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.

By L.A. TACO
 4 days ago
Related
LATACO

The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County

Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Clarita Nonprofit Organization Unveils ‘Horseless' Carriages

When automobiles were invented over a century ago they were nicknamed “horseless carriages” because that’s exactly what they were. Well, more than 100 years later, horseless carriages are back but for a very different reason. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is on a mission to take...
TMZ.com

L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists

The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
foxla.com

Catholic pilgrimage in East LA

The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
foxla.com

Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
foxla.com

Procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marches through East LA

LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.
texasbreaking.com

Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire

According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
LATACO

The Top Six Moments at Bésame Mucho

No other music festival has quite captured Los Angeles’ multi-generational Mexican power in all its alegre, colorful glory like Bésame Mucho just did on Saturday. The one-day music festival took place around Dodger Stadium’s parking lot and boasted a stacked lineup that made people go absolutely wild for tickets when the show was first announced earlier this year. The event sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale. There were four stages loosely divided by genre: rock, pop, classics, and folk, and people came from all over California and Mexico to represent. Tens of thousands of people showed up to dance.
LATACO

The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles

Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
LATACO

LATACO

