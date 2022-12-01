Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
jacksoncountyor.org
UPDATE: Murder Suspect in Custody After Public Tip (Photo)
RUCH, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. Thank you to our community for the information that helped bring him into custody. There is no further information at this time.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Ruch murder case
RUCH, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has identified the suspect involved in a murder near the Ruch area. According to detectives, the suspect has been identified as Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico who is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
kptv.com
Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
KTVL
Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 37-year-old woman
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Right now, police are asking for help in finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for 37-year-old Kristina M. Burks. Yesterday, Burks was reported missing by her parents. Police say...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR PRIOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a prior alleged menacing incident, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 9:00 p.m. an officer located a pickup owned by the suspect at a business in the 2000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The officer knew that probable cause existed to arrest the 32-year old for menacing.
KDRV
Police: Grants Pass woman is missing and suffering from confusion and unusual behavior
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Grants Pass Police Department is asking the public to report any sightings of a missing woman, 72 year old Josephine Golden, or report sightings of her vehicle. The Department says that on November 29th, Golden, a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
kptv.com
Shoplifter hit by truck while running
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
