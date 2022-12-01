Read full article on original website
CNBC
Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
CNBC
The Fed's path to a 'Goldilocks' economy just got a little more complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CNBC
Dow slides 400 points on fears the Fed will keep tightening into a recession
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it steers the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 410 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively. A hotter-than-expected reading of November ISM...
CNBC
Office parties stage comeback amid return to the office, economic uncertainty
While Covid canceled many office parties, the annual holiday bash appears poised for a comeback. CNBC's Sharon Epperson joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
CNBC
November's strong jobs report boosts small hope of a soft landing
November's strong jobs report boosted the outlook among a few economists of a soft landing. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
Tensions hang over EU, U.S. trade discussions
Top U.S. and European Union officials are set to talk trade on Monday, with electric vehicles high on the agenda. CNBC's Kayla Tausche joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks, China, Apple
1. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says he has seen enough of the rally, and he says it's time to bail. There's less than 2% upside at the high end of his year-end price target of 4,000 to 4,150. Stay with defensive stocks and utilities. The industrials have been carrying the market. I wrote about some of the hot old-school stocks lately and how we're playing the sector for the Club.
CNBC
Tim Draper predicts bitcoin will reach $250,000 next year despite FTX collapse: 'The dam is about to break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 3 apparel stocks benefit from return to office
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of clothing stocks that he believes will see upside as workers continue returning to the office. “After the huge run in the apparel stocks, I recommend ringing the register on the lower quality ones, so that you can swap into something better,” he said.
CNBC
The 10 countries with the least paid vacation — the U.S. is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
CNBC
Apple explores moving some iPad production to India, sources say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-Chinese relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones, and some iPhone 14s, in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
CNBC
Tax credits for EU electric vehicles to dominate U.S. trade talks
The EU fears the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would damage European automakers. Top U.S. policymakers to attend talks in Maryland. French President Emmanuel Macron termed the IRA a "job killer" for Europe. The European Union's top trade official on Monday called for urgent steps before the end of the...
CNBC
CCTV Script 05/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 5, 2022. The decision OPEC+ made to stick to the existing policy of reducing oil production reflects the uncertainty regarding supply and demand in the global energy market. First, starting this Monday local time, the...
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 5, 2022: Cramer says it's time to trim this energy holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down a new market report from Morgan Stanley on why it's time to get defensive with your portfolio. Jim shares why he is ready to sell some of his position in one energy holding. Jim also lists some companies he believes are ready to perform well in current market conditions, and what China's economic reopening strategy means for some names in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps after strong jobs data, and DOJ calls for independent FTX probe: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, attorney Charlie Gerstein offers legal perspective on the FTX collapse and whether customers will ever see their money again.
CNBC
Renewing a year-end tradition, companies are throwing holiday parties again to bring employees back together
In-person holiday parties are on the rise as 42% of companies say they plan an end-of-year gathering, according to a new survey. As many employees continue to work remotely, firms view parties as a good way to bring people together again. Given layoffs and economic uncertainty, some business leaders are...
CNBC
Men participate less often in 401(k) plans than women, unless they are automatically enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
