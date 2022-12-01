Read full article on original website
Related
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera Haven’t Spoken Since BravoCon: ‘Nothing’s Changed’
Still on the outs? Lindsay Hubbard revealed where she and Danielle Olivera stand amid surprising feud — and teases whether she’ll be on her wedding guest list. “Nothing's changed since I saw you and talked to you at BravoCon,” Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 30, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
Lindsay Hubbard Was ‘Very Upset’ After Jason Cameron Confrontation on ‘Winter House’: I ‘Have Not Spoken to Him Since’
Feeling betrayed. Lindsay Hubbard was blindsided when her ex Jason Cameron confronted her about sharing their miscarriage story with the public. “I was very upset after that conversation. I basically have not spoken to him since because I just thought it was a really messed up thing to do,” Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly […]
Ramona Singer Confirms She’s Done With Real Housewives of New York City
Another OG bites the dust. Yep, it’s a sad day in the Bravoverse as Ramona Singer confirms she will no longer be part of the Real Housewives of New York City. Let’s face it, this is not the news we hoped to hear when we found out RHONY was being put on pause and eventually […] The post Ramona Singer Confirms She’s Done With Real Housewives of New York City appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'Gossip Girl': Meet the Cast
Zoya is the main character of Gossip Girl and moves to the big city to find out Julien is her half-sister, and her world is full of a lot of drama. Julien is the rich half-sister of Zoya. She's tried turning a new leaf in life and takes a page out of Zoya's playbook.
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating
Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March. She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Living in His Nice House With Robyn While She Has ‘Nothing’
'Sister Wives' star, Janelle Brown is fed up with the fact that she helped Robyn get into her huge house but now she has been left with 'nothing' to leave her children.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Only Showed Affection to Christine When She Made Robyn Happy
'Sister Wives' fans pointed out that the most affectionate Kody was with Christine Brown was when she was bending over backwards for her sister wife, Robyn.
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1
Back in 'Sister Wives' Season 1, Christine Brown cried because she felt like her husband, Kody, was 'replacing' his family with Robyn and her children. Unfortunately, Christine's prediction has come true.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Fly off the Handle, Call Robyn Brown ‘Unappreciative’ and ‘Ungrateful’ After Janelle and Meri Spill How They’ve Supported Her Lavish Lifestyle
'Sister Wives' fans flew off the handle and called Robyn Brown 'ungrateful' and 'unappreciative' after both Janelle and Meri spilled how they've supported her lavish lifestyle.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Janelle Brown Found the ‘Functional Co-Parent’ She Always Wanted in Christine Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Janelle Brown found the co-parent she always wanted in her sister wife Christine Brown instead of spiritual husband Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Questions Her Love for Kody and Suggests a Relationship ‘Reset’
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown hash over their marital problems in a clip for 'Sister Wives.' Kody believes there's something 'fundamentally wrong' with their marriage and Janelle suggests a 'reset.'
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Kody Brown ‘Sucked the Life’ Out of Robyn Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to claim that Kody Brown 'sucked the life' out of fourth wife Robyn Brown.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move
The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Comments / 0