Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Confirms She’s Done With Real Housewives of New York City

Another OG bites the dust. Yep, it’s a sad day in the Bravoverse as Ramona Singer confirms she will no longer be part of the Real Housewives of New York City. Let’s face it, this is not the news we hoped to hear when we found out RHONY was being put on pause and eventually […] The post Ramona Singer Confirms She’s Done With Real Housewives of New York City appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

'Gossip Girl': Meet the Cast

Zoya is the main character of Gossip Girl and moves to the big city to find out Julien is her half-sister, and her world is full of a lot of drama. Julien is the rich half-sister of Zoya. She's tried turning a new leaf in life and takes a page out of Zoya's playbook.
Reality Tea

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

