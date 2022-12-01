ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 233

Jacqueline Lumpkin
3d ago

She should NEVER have married Ed in the beginning, when he divorced Lisa from Housewives of Atlanta he was no good. CONGRATULATIONS to you and a real man with a great job (actor) on the marriage and child.

Reply(10)
100
TONI SAUNDERS
3d ago

Congratulations to the James family. my prayers 🙏have been answered. I am so happy for you all. I know that you will have a healthy baby!! So glad you chose not to be on that show and NO that is certainly not your Ministry. I can't wait to see the Christmas movie with you two. Continue to enjoy one another and may you have a long and prosperous life together ❤

Reply
27
❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
3d ago

Congratulations 🎉👏. my prayers for a smooth healthy delivery. by the way I pray that they have a princess. we need more kings out in the since the devil has them caged up or gone to soon🙏🏿 🤲🏿

Reply(7)
31
Related
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Us Weekly

Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album

Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3

The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
Essence

Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl

Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy