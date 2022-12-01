Read full article on original website
Lobos Fall to Two Mountain West Foes
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team finished their two-day double-dual meet against Colorado State and Air Force on Saturday. The Lobos lost to the Rams by a score of 272-81 and to the Falcons, 251-102. The Rams defeated the Falcons by a score...
Lobos Fall to No. 14/13 Arizona
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— In front of an announced crowd of 6,087, the Lobo women’s basketball team led through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against No. 14/13 Arizona and were within reach through the midway point of the third quarter before the Wildcats pulled away late in the 77-60 final.
Lobos total 9 PRs at Colyear-Danville Season Opener
BOSTON – Kicking off the indoor track and field season on Saturday at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, New Mexico’s distance squad competed in three races at the track and tennis center. The Lobos totaled nine personal bests throughout Saturday’s action. Gracelyn Larkin led the...
Lobo Softball Adds Pitcher Brooke Umali to 2023 Class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico softball team added another piece to the 2023 class as head coach Nicole Dickson and staff have signed a left-handed pitcher in Brooke Umali. From Burlingame, California, Umali becomes the 11th member and the third pitcher of the signing class. A four-year player on...
Lobos Conclude Day 1 of Double-Dual Meet
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team completed half of their double-dual meet against Colorado State and Air Force on Friday evening. The first eight swimming events and one diving event were carried out on the day with the Lobos having several strong performances.
Wins by Watson, Sathyanathan highlight season opener for Lobos
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wins by Mckenna Watson and Lokesh Sathyanathan highlighted the opening meet of the 2022-23 indoor track and field season for the University of New Mexico on Friday afternoon at Cadet Field House. Sathyanathan claimed the title in the long jump, registering a mar of 24’...
New Mexico to Meet San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas in Jack Jones Hoopfest
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Dec. 12 date to its schedule, playing San Francisco in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT and will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Creighton vs. Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Reed Earns Team MVP at Football Awards Banquet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2022 Lobo Football Awards Banquet saw awards spread out with 10 players taking home 11 awards, highlighted by Jerrick Reed II, who was named the Bill Brannin Most Valuable Player , highlighting the night. The banquet served to put a cork on the 2022 season and to kickstart UNM towards 2023, which really ramps up with UNM’s National Signing Day watch party at Salt Yard East on Wednesday, December 21 from 6-7 pm.
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
UNM offers new, 16-month program to increase the number of nurses
"Definitely, there is a big need here in New Mexico for nurses. During the pandemic we faced, the challenges were the travel nurses. We were in a big shortage here," said UNM Psychiatry Resident Hugo Gomez.
Love is in the air for Special Olympics fundraiser
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a holiday tradition that has gone on for at least 20 years, the Posole Ole Fun Walk sponsored by Special Olympics New Mexico got athletes and their families up and out early Saturday for some food, fun, walking and more — all to raise money for Special Olympics teams' uniforms, travel expenses and whatever else they need to participate in competitions around New Mexico.
Senior celebrates special birthday at ABQ Twinkle Light Parade
"That would be the key. Stay active. He never sits down for more than 10 minutes. That's the secret to living to be 100 is keep on moving," said his daughter Lara Keys.
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
Albuquerque event will give award participants that turn in their guns
You want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming to Albuquerque. Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card. Albuquerque event will give award participants that …. you want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming...
ABQ Biopark welcomes first penguin chick hatched at exhibit
Cheep-cheep! There's a new chick in town!
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
