DAILY DIGEST, 12/1: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow; Western snow season 2022-23 preview in 10 maps; Smart meter monitoring can help conserve water, but with caveats; and more …

DAILY DIGEST, 12/5: Sacramento River winter-run salmon face worst year ever; These Imperial Valley farmers want to pay more for their Colorado River water; Desal offers only partial solution to growing drought; Waves of precipitation keep coming for West Coast; and more …
WEBINAR: Planning and Funding Climate Resilient California Coastal Infrastructure from 2pm to 3pm. Nossaman’s Shant Boyajian, Liz Klebaner and Ben Rubin discuss state climate resiliency and environmental justice policies relating to coastal transportation and water infrastructure projects and available funding for such projects under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Nossaman’s Mary Lynn Coffee. Click here to register.
NOTICE: Temporary Suspension of Some Curtailments in the Delta Watershed
This email contains important information about the curtailment status of water rights and claims of right within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) watershed pursuant to Initial Orders Imposing Water Right Curtailment and Reporting Requirements in the Delta Watershed (Order for water rights/claims under 5,000 acre-feet and Order for water rights/claims over 5,000 acre-feet).
