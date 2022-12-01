DAILY DIGEST, 12/1: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow; Western snow season 2022-23 preview in 10 maps; Smart meter monitoring can help conserve water, but with caveats; and more …

WEBINAR: Planning and Funding Climate Resilient California Coastal Infrastructure from 2pm to 3pm. Nossaman’s Shant Boyajian, Liz Klebaner and Ben Rubin discuss state climate resiliency and environmental justice policies relating to coastal transportation and water infrastructure projects and available funding for such projects under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Nossaman’s Mary Lynn Coffee. Click here to register.

