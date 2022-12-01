Read full article on original website
Messiah Sing-in traditions continues Dec. 18
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir and orchestra, as well...
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho will hold a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Dec. 5, at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center. The Testing Center is located in the John O. Sessions Building 1. The...
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for ISU student scholarships
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the...
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Shooting in Pocatello sends one to the hospital with a gun shot wound Friday night. Pocatello police say it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m. Another person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. It’s unknown...
Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to slow down and use caution around utility workers. Utility work on the northernmost lane of Sunnyside Road will span the...
DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit for Riverbend Meats, LLC
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit for Riverbend Meats, LLC. Riverbend Meats, LLC is planning to construct an industrial reuse facility near Idaho Falls. As part of its operations, the facility is proposing to beneficially use approximately 64 million gallons per year of industrial recycled water from the beef processing facility to irrigate 590 acres of crops during the growing season and limited land application during the nongrowing season.
Shoplifter arrested for possession of fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was notified by an Ammon Walmart employee of a female shoplifter who was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store...
