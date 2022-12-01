Read full article on original website
KTVL
Police find, arrest Ruch murder suspect after public tip
RUCH, Ore. — UPDATE:. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, a suspect wanted for murder, after receiving a tip about his potential location. Officers found Sotelo-Palma around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville. The location...
Man arrested for threatening to shoot officers in Grants Pass
Grants Pass Police Department says a man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers with a gun Friday morning. According to officials, 33-year-old Joshua C. Wilson of Grants Pass was running in the street threatening to shoot people when police arrived. Officers were unable to verbally de-escalate the situation and...
Mount Shasta resident arrested for arson in Siskiyou County
YREKA, Calif. — A man from Mt. Shasta was arrested on Saturday after law enforcement says he started a fire. 31-year-old Greg Alan Sayers was arrested for arson by both Cal Fire law enforcement officers as well as the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Sayers is charged with four counts...
Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
City officials call on land, business owners to open warming shelters
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is asking land and business owners to partner with city officials in providing temporary warming shelter space for community members experiencing homelessness during severe weather. The city says funding and resource assistance to operate a warming center is available to...
Grants Pass looking for temporary, permanent emergency shelter
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass city council is looking for both a temporary and permanent facility to help house the homeless in the city during extreme weather conditions. “The city of Grants Pass doesn't own a community center building that we can easily convert, so we need a space of about 2,500 square feet, something that has restrooms and is ADA accessible,” said Sara Bristol, Mayor of Grants Pass.
All Aboard! GP Express returns for third year
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is transforming six elementary schools into a holiday wonderland for the 3rd annual GP express. Students, families, and community members are invited to join in on the fun. The event is happening Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Victorian Christmas is back again at the Beekman house
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville is home to a lot of historical artifacts, but the Beekman house is special during Christmas time. “The Beekman family was one of the original pioneer families that settled in the city of Jacksonville. They are the only ones to live in this house,” said Caroline Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville Inc.
Experts encourage vaccines as flu cases rise
SOUTHERN OREGON — Medical providers are encouraging everyone to get their flu and Covid vaccinations as this winter season continues. “Our healthcare system is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so any increase in hospitalization from any disease is really felt quite intensely,” said Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Medical Director.
