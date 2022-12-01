Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian more than five years ago is set to get underway Monday. The crash happened on East Morehead Street near the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in July 2017. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly...
WBTV
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly driving up to 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck and killed James Short. Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte. Updated: 12 hours ago. At...
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 4 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 10 hours ago. CMPD officer...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
Death investigation underway in Conover after body discovered, sheriff’s office says
CONOVER, N.C. — Deputies in Catawba County are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The department sent a release on Saturday night saying they responded to a report of a deceased person on Lee Cline Rd. Responding officers said...
Trial for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing CPCC student to start Monday
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer accused of hitting and killing a college student is set to go on trial Monday. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was responding to a call driving more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
WBTV
Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...
WBTV
Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department is adding an electric fire engine to its fleet. The REV Vector Electric Fire Truck has the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, according to department officials, and performs all ground duties. The Vector truck will use regenerative braking to help with...
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. 17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week. Charlotte woman...
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
WBTV
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than...
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
Comments / 0