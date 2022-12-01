ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos injuries: KJ Hamler suffers setback in recovery

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Thursday. Hamler is not unlikely to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and his status for the rest of the season might also be in doubt.

Hamler has already missed 21 of the team’s 44 games since he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Penn State.

Meanwhile, fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not practice Thursday but he is still considered “day-to-day,” according to Hackett.

“We’re hoping [he can play],” Hackett said Wednesday. “We want [him]. When you are day-to-day, we’re hoping that they can push and get out there. We need them. We love when they’re out there. It gives us an extra threat down the field.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) was back at practice on a limited basis Thursday.

Denver’s complete Thursday injury report can be seen below.

The Broncos will practice again on Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday’s game.

